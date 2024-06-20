Woman, son found dead at home in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh

A 72-year-old woman and her 42-year-old son were found dead under mysterious circumstances inside their house in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh, the police said.

Although the cause of death has not been ascertained yet, the police suspect that there was no foul play involved, an officer involved with the investigation said.

The bodies were first found by the deceased’s domestic help, who came to their house on Wednesday evening and found the duo in an unconscious state, the police said, adding that the woman, Santosh was in bed, while her 42-year-old son, Kishan Kumar, was lying on the floor.

The neighbours reported it to the police after the domestic worker informed them, following which a police team took the two to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead. The police suspect that both of them had been dead for a long time before the domestic help found them, the officer said.

The officer said that Kishan Kumar was a habitual drinker and a bottle of liquor was also recovered from the spot. The bodies were handed over to the deceased woman’s daughter, who lives in Delhi’s Nihal Vihar.

The woman owned two shops on the ground floor, which had been rented out, while Kishan Kumar was unemployed, the police said.

