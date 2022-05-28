Woman siphons off money from father’s account; arrested

A 34-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly siphoning off over ₹2 lakh from her retired father’s pension account to get back her gold jewellery mortgaged with a finance company against a loan, the police said on Saturday.

The 69-year-old complainant, a Burari resident and a retired employee of an electricity company, said ₹2.03 lakh was debited from his bank’s pension account without his knowledge between November 2020 and March 2021. He further claimed that he did not receive a one-time password (OTP) or an SMS from the bank regarding the transactions made. An FIR was lodged on May 25.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said while investigating the victim’s bank accounts, they found that the money was first being transferred to e-wallets registered with Paytm, a fintech company, and then to two other bank accounts that were in the name of his daughter and son-in-law.

According to the police, after the victim’s daughter was apprehended, she confessed to transferring smaller amounts from her father’s bank account after adding his ATM card number to her PayTM account. She revealed she would also delete the OTP and debit card messages from her father’s phone to avoid suspicion. She transferred a total of ₹2.03 lakhs over a period of time and used the money to get back her mortgaged gold jewellery, the police added.

The accused told the police that her family is undergoing financial stress and her husband is a labourer.