Woman shuttled to 5 hospitals but still failed to get a bed

New Delhi

07 June 2020 02:11 IST

Kin say she was denied admission as she was a suspected COVID-19 patient

When Samarth Thapa went to wake up his feverish 53-year-old mother around 8 p.m. on Friday, he found that she was having trouble breathing.

He immediately tried to get her admitted to a hospital, but after eight hours of running around the city and approaching five different hospitals, Mr. Thapa could not find a bed for his mother. Mr. Thapa (28) contacted their family doctor, who advised them to take her to a hospital as soon as possible.

“Everyone turned us away saying that she is a suspected COVID-19 case. Finally, we got her tested for the virus at the fifth hospital. While we were looking for immediate care, even they refused to admit my mother,” Mr. Thapa told The Hindu.

‘What do we do?’

The 53-year-old is currently at her house in Mayur Vihar Phase 1 awaiting results of her test, which was done on Friday evening. “I am worried. If an emergency happens at night, what will we do? Where will we go? I have no clue about what to do. No one is entertaining suspected cases,” he said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal noted the plight of the family on Saturday and said that all hospitals will be directed to not deny treatment to suspected patients.

After the family doctor’s advice, Mr. Thapa said he took his mother to Max Hospital in Vaishali at 9 a.m.

“There they checked her at a screening centre before the hospital’s emergency and said she is a suspected case and referred us to Max Hospital in Patparganj. They even gave us a letter. Her oxygen level was low,” he said.

Mr. Thapa then reached Max Hospital in Patparganj at 10.30 a.m. “They said first we have to get tested and refused to admit her as she was a suspected case. We went to get the test done but the queue was long and there were 80-100 people. We needed immediate care, so we left from there.”

He said they went to Delhi government-run G.B. Pant Hospital. “They also said she can be admitted only if she is positive.” By then it was around 1.30 p.m. “Her condition was also worsening.”

He then went to Bhagat Chandra Hospital, which also refused entry.

“Finally at 4.30 p.m. we reached Max Hospital, Saket. Here also they refused to treat her. But they screened her at the flu clinic and then tested her for COVID-19.”

“We then got medicines for her through a doctor we know. She sent us prescription over WhatsApp,” he said. Max Hospital spokesperson said: “All beds for COVID-19 patients are fully occupied in all our hospitals in Delhi and Vaishali.”