Woman shot in head in ‘robbery bid’

Police have not ruled out personal enmity angle in the case

A 26-year-old woman, who works with a multinational company, was shot in the head in a suspected robbery bid on Golf Course Extension Road in Sector 65 here on Tuesday night, the police said on Wednesday. They said that prima facie, it appeared to be a robbery attempt, but could also be a case of personal enmity.

The woman, Pooja Sharma, is under treatment at Medanta Hospital and is said to be critical.

Ms. Sharma, who hails from Jharkhand, and her male friend Sagar Manchanda (30), a resident of Sector 40, were returning from M3M Sky City residential project after seeing a flat.

They were in their car when they saw three men on a motorcycle driving towards them. Ms. Sharma slowed down the car as the men approached them. Two men got down from the two-wheeler and came on each side of the car. Both had their faces covered. They whipped out weapons and signalled the duo to roll down the window glasses.

When Ms. Sharma and Mr. Manchanda did not heed, the man on the side of Mr. Manchanda moved back a few steps and fired at the windscreen. Mr. Manchanda ducked and escaped unhurt. At this, the second man fired at the woman through the window glass and the bullet hit her in the head. The three then escaped. Mr. Manchanda, in the FIR, said he could not note down the registration number of the motorcycle.

Mr. Manchanda then drove the vehicle to Medanta Hospital.

The police said that CCTV footage in the area was being scanned, but the culprits were not identified as yet.

Mr. Manchanda hails from Haridwar in Uttarakhand. The woman’s family has been informed.