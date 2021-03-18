Woman shot dead by two assailants

A 45-year-old Nepalese woman was shot dead allegedly by two motorbike-borne assailants here on Wednesday, the police said.
The incident took place at New Aruna Nagar in north Delhi’s Timarpur around 7 a.m. The deceased, identified as Meena, ran a shop of snacks and beverages with her husband in the locality, the police said.
Meena was at her shop when the assailants opened fire at her and fled the spot. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.
She had been staying at a rented accommodation with her husband and her 12-year-old daughter for the last eight years.
A case of murder was registered and efforts were on to nab the suspects, the police said, adding that the motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained.
CCTV footage were being scanned to identify the suspects, they said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath