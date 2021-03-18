Woman shot dead by two assailants

A 45-year-old Nepalese woman was shot dead allegedly by two motorbike-borne assailants here on Wednesday, the police said.

The incident took place at New Aruna Nagar in north Delhi’s Timarpur around 7 a.m. The deceased, identified as Meena, ran a shop of snacks and beverages with her husband in the locality, the police said.

Meena was at her shop when the assailants opened fire at her and fled the spot. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

She had been staying at a rented accommodation with her husband and her 12-year-old daughter for the last eight years.

A case of murder was registered and efforts were on to nab the suspects, the police said, adding that the motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained.

CCTV footage were being scanned to identify the suspects, they said.