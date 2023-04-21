Woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital

April 21, 2023 11:19 am | Updated 11:24 am IST

At least three to four rounds were allegedly fired at a woman inside the premises of Saket court on April 21 morning by an advocate over personnel enmity, Delhi police sources said.

Police are on the spot and have rushed the woman to the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), where is undergoing treatment. According to sources, her condition is said to be critical.

Further details are awaited.

This is not the first time, such an incident has happened. On September 24 last year two gunmen dressed as lawyers fired inside Delhi’s Rohini court. The gunmen were killed in police firing. The two attackers, Rahul Tyagi and Jagdeep Jagga allegedly posed as lawyers to enter the courtroom and fired multiple bullets at gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi.

Police personnel retaliated, allegedly killing the two on the spot.

In April last year, following a scuffle between two advocates and their one client, an incident of gun firing took place at the Rohini court. According to the police, a constable of the Nagaland Armed Police (NAP) deployed at the court opened fire on the ground.

