Delhi

Woman shot at during robbery attempt dies

A 26-year-old woman, who was shot at during a suspected robbery bid on Golf Course Extension Road here in Sector 65 two days ago, died at Medanta Hospital on Thursday. The woman was shot in the head and was critical.

“The woman died in the afternoon during treatment due to the bullet injury. Her family was informed and they had come during the day. The post-mortem will be conducted on Friday,” said Gurugram Police spokesperson Subhash Boken. He, however, added that the culprits are yet to be identified and the police are scanning CCTV footage.

