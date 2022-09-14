Woman shot at by unidentified assailants in Outer Delhi

Two bike-borne men broke into house; accused absconding

A 55-year-old woman was shot at by unidentified assailants in front of her daughter and granddaughter at their home in Outer Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area, the police on Tuesday said.

The victim, Santra, hailed from Rajasthan. She was visiting her daughter’s family in Delhi when the incident happened. The police received a call at 8.58 p.m. about the incident.

The victim was sitting with her family outside her house when two bike-borne men broke into their house and fired at them. Everybody escaped, except Santra who sustained injuries on her abdomen, police said, adding that she was then taken to a hospital.

DCP (Outer) Devesh Kumar Mahla said an FIR under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) under IPC and Section 25 and 27 of the Arms Act has been registered. “CCTV footage of the areas are being scanned to identify the assailants and teams have been formed to nab the accused. The motive behind the incident is not clear as of now,” the DCP added.

The victim’s daughter, Vimla, said that the men entered the house and threatened them with a gun. “They asked us to hand them over all the valuables we had in the house. When I resisted, my mother tried to intervene. That’s when they shot at her. However, they left after that and didn’t take anything with them,” Ms. Vimla said.