Woman shot at by husband

A 25-year-old woman was shot at allegedly by her husband in west Delhi’s Inderpuri on Friday.

The victim, identified as Mausmi Roy, was shot at by her husband around 1:30 a.m., as soon she had returned home from work, said the police.

Her colleagues rushed her to a hospital, where she is said to be stable.

Accused held

The accused, Gagandeep Singh, fled to Punjab after the attack, but was later arrested.

DCP (West) Vijay Kumar said the couple shared a strained relationship as Singh was unemployed.

“The victim told us that he was mentally unstable as he had attacked her last month as well. He was also an alcoholic,” said the officer.

An FIR under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and under the Arms Act has been registered against Singh.