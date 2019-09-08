Woman sexually assaulted at gunpoint; one arrested

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint along with his friend in Rohini, the police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) S.D. Misra said that the accused from Kirari Suleman Nagar was arrested on Thursday.

Birthday celebration

On July 26, the victim approached the police alleging that her friend had taken her to a flat in Rohini on the pretext of celebrating his birthday where he along with another man sexually assaulted her at gunpoint, the police said.

On Thursday, they claimed to have received a tip-off on his presence in the area after which a trap was laid and he was nabbed. On his search, a countrymade double barrel pistol was recovered from his possession, the police said.

During interrogation, he allegedly told the police that he was away from his house from past one and a half month as he was wanted in this case.

Out on bail

“He was previously involved in a case of firing at a police party in Geeta Colony and in another case of Arms act in Vijay Vihar. After coming out of bail, he kept indulging in criminal activities and committed sexual assault on gunpoint. He was also planning to murder the woman,” Mr. Misra added.