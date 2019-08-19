Woman set on fire by in-laws

A 32-year-old woman was set ablaze allegedly by her late husband’s family in south-east Delhi’s Nizamuddin, the police said on Sunday.

Over 80% burns

Yasmin Alavi suffered over 80% burns and is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital, they said.

No arrests have been made so far in the case.

The incident happened on Friday evening when the victim’s three brothers-in-law and their wives set her on fire. The parents of the victim alleged that the accused wanted her to leave the house and not ask for any share in the property.

Ms. Alavi’s nine-year-old daughter said she was at her tuition class along with her two sisters at the time.

“I came home at 6.30 p.m. and heard my mother screaming. I rushed inside and saw my mother on fire. I immediately poured water on her. Then I called the police and my maternal grandparents,” she said in her police complaint. She said her mother informed her that the uncles and aunts had poured kerosene on her.

“My daughter got married to Amir about 10 years ago and he passed away five years back,” said the victim’s mother, Munazri.

Property share

Ever since then, Amir’s family has been asking my daughter to leave the house with her daughters, she said, adding: “She had been telling them that she cannot leave as she has to raise her daughters. She told them to give her daughters’ share in the family property but they objected to it.”

The victim’s mother further claimed that the accused used to thrash her daughter.

“Two years ago, we had submitted a written complaint at Nizamuddin police station regarding the matter but no action was taken,” the mother alleged.

The accused also threatened Alavi a week ago, the mother further claimed.

“About a week ago, Alavi’s youngest daughter was unwell and I had gone to see her. Her brother-in-law threatened me and asked me to make Alavi understand that she needs to leave the house and that she must stop asking for a share in the property. He also warned of dire consequences if this was not done,” Ms. Munazri alleged.

A case has been registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.