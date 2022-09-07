Woman set afire over dowry, husband, in-laws on the run

ADVERTISEMENT

A 30-year-old woman sustained severe burn injuries after being set ablaze by her husband and in-laws for not paying dowry, the police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in east Delhi’s Mandawali on September 2.

A case has been lodged against the victim’s husband and his parents, who are absconding, the police said.

According to DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap, the police received information about the incident from Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where the victim was rushed by her family, on September 2. She has suffered 40% burns, said a senior police officer.

Set ablaze over ₹5 lakh

“The Sub-Divisional Magistrate concerned was informed immediately upon receiving the information. He recorded the statement of the victim, who alleged that her husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law demanded ₹5 lakh from her and, following an argument, poured kerosene oil on her and set her on fire,” the DCP added.

The victim’s brother told The Hindu that his sister got married in 2011.

“Her husband was a drunkard. He would often come home in an inebriated state and humiliate my sister,” he added. “She would often come to our house feeling scared of her husband and his relatives.”

“Her husband knew about our financial struggle, still he threatened to kill her several times for not paying dowry,” he said.

Recalling the incident, the victim’s brother said, “Nobody offered to help her after she was set afire. So she called me up. She has sustained injuries on her face, lips, back, stomach and thighs. How will we ever go back to normal?”

The police said a case under Sections 326 (voluntarily causing hurt), 498A (dowry) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC has been registered and raids are under way to nab the three accused.

‘Add Section 307’

Despite repeated pleas by their family, the victim’s brother said the police had not booked the husband and his parents under Section 307 of the IPC (attempt to murder).

A senior police officer said the accused have been booked under the relevant sections. However, depending on what the doctor says, more sections could be added to the FIR, he added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the police. DCW chief Swati Maliwal said the accused must be arrested immediately and strict action taken against them.