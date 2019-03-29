Woman seeks compensation for unwanted pregnancy, plea rejected

The State consumer disputes redressal forum here has dismissed a complaint by a woman, who sought compensation from a city hospital for alleged deficiency after she underwent a sterilisation surgery, noting that her complaint does not stand as the woman had refused medical termination of pregnancy (MTP).

The directions came when the woman, a Shahdara resident and a mother of two, approached the consumer panel alleging deficiency on part of Swami Dayanand Hospital as she conceived a third child after two years of undergoing the surgery. She stated that as a result of the “deficiency”, she was “burdened to bring up a child which she never wanted”.

Dismissing the complaint and setting aside a previous order passed by a district consumer panel, the State commission said, “After getting knowledge of conception, the complainant visited the hospital only once. She was advised to go for MTP but she did not undergo the said procedure. In these circumstances, the child ceases to be an unwanted child and as such the compensation for maintenance and upbringing of such a child cannot be claimed by her.”

‘Termination is legal’

The consumer panel said, “Further, nothing is placed on record by the complainant to show that due to health reasons she could not undergo MTP. If she was not interested in the child, as is alleged, she could have terminated the pregnancy as this is legal and permissible under the MTP Act, 1971.”

The complainant had alleged that she had undergone a laproscopic sterilisation (tubectomy) operation in 2005, but she conceived two years later and delivered a girl child. She also alleged that the hospital had failed to inform her about the “chances of failure of sterilisation”.

Consent form

However, the hospital contended that the “consent form” signed by the complainant during the surgery had mentioned the fact that there are “some chances of failure of the operation for which the hospital and operating doctor will not be liable”.

Citing previous judgments, the state commission also observed that the sterilisation operation is also not 100% safe and secure. “...Sterilisation is not 100% safe and secure. It is her [complainant’s] case that there was no pregnancy for two years after sterilisation. She also did not come for follow-up after the operation as was advised to her,” the Bench observed while dismissing the complaint.