Woman robbed of phone

A 21-year-old woman became a victim of snatching at knifepoint in Shahdara’s Vivek Vihar on Tuesday, the police said on Thursday. They had initially registered the crime as theft, but later changed it into a case of robbery.

The victim, a resident of Ramprastha and a media organisation employee, said that she was on her the way to Karkardooma metro station in the noon when the incident happened. “A man came from behind and put a knife on my throat. He then snatched my phone and fled. I shouted for help. But by the time people came, he managed to flee,” she said. The victim then went to Anand Vihar police station. They referred her case to Vivek Vihar police station.

DCP (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav said, “The officer who attended to the victim said the victim later said that her phone was snatched at knifepoint after which the FIR was changed and the case was converted to robbery.”