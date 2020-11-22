Woman robbed at gunpoint

Two accused, on scooty, flee from spot

A woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by two unidentified men in east Delhi’s Vinod Nagar, the police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon when the woman was walking in the market area. Two men came on a scooty and allegedly snatched her gold chain. When she raised an alarm, they threatened her with a pistol before fleeing from the spot.

A case has been registered and a probe is under way, the police said.

She was accompanied by another woman at the time of incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said “We have registered a case of robbery at Kalyanpuri police station and the matter is being probed.”

The CCTV cameras installed in and around the crime scene is being scanned and efforts are under way to identify them, the police said.