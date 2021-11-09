Woman raped, locked up inside hotel room in Dwarka

NEW DELHI

Prime accused on the run; hotel manager held

A 22-year-old woman accused a man of raping her and locking her up inside a hotel room in Dwarka, the police said. The hotel manager has been arrested while the prime accused is on the run.

A senior police officer said a call was received at Dwarka South police station wherein the caller said that she had come to collect money from someone at Dwarka Sector 9 metro station and her eye had been injured. On reaching the location the woman shared on WhatsApp, the police found it to be a hotel, which was locked from inside with a chain and the woman was seen crying in a balcony on the second floor.

The police said they had to break the glass door of the hotel to rescue the woman who had an injury on her face. She was taken to a hospital for treatment and medical examination. No manager or owner was present at the hotel, the police said.

The woman told the police that one Ankit Sehrawat had contacted her on the pretext of giving her a job. He picked her up from a place in Dwarka around 8 p.m. on Saturday and brought her to this hotel. She said she refused to enter the hotel but Ankit assured her that she was safe with him and said his mother was a Delhi Police officer. “Inside the hotel room, the woman said, the man forced her to drink and then raped her. He also beat her with his wrist band and locked her inside the room before fleeing the place,” the officer said. Based on the woman’s statement, the police registered a rape case and arrested the hotel manager, Sanjay Kumar Mahto, 28, a resident of Bengal. Teams have been formed to nab Ankit.