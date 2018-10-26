Delhi

Woman raped, duped

more-in

A 28-year-old woman has alleged she was raped and duped of ₹10 lakh by a man here, the police said on Thursday.

The police said that the accused has been arrested.

In her complaint filed on Monday, the woman said the 48-year-old man raped her on the pretext of marriage. She also said the accused’s wife abused and threatened her for being the “other woman” in their marriage, the police said.

The victim said she first met the accused on a flight in 2013.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Delhi
sexual assault & rape
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 11, 2020 9:53:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/woman-raped-duped/article25327149.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY