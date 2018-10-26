Woman raped, duped

A 28-year-old woman has alleged she was raped and duped of ₹10 lakh by a man here, the police said on Thursday.
The police said that the accused has been arrested.
In her complaint filed on Monday, the woman said the 48-year-old man raped her on the pretext of marriage. She also said the accused’s wife abused and threatened her for being the “other woman” in their marriage, the police said.
The victim said she first met the accused on a flight in 2013.
