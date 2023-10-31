Woman raped by two while searching for accommodation

October 31, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST - New Delhi

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly raped in north Delhi’s Burari area by two men, including a property dealer, whom she had approached while searching for a rented accommodation, the police said on Monday.

The property dealer, identified Jitender, 52, a resident of Burari, has been arrested, they said.

The police said they had received a call about the incident on Sunday. The victim herself made the call, said DCP (North) Manoj Meena,

The DCP said the woman told them she had met the property dealer while searching for a room on rent.

He said the woman alleged that Mr. Jitender gave her a drink laced with some intoxicating substance and then raped her on the ground floor of a residential premises, along with another unknown man, who was present during the whole incident.

The DCP said both accused fled from the spot after the incident.

A case of rape, causing hurt by poison and criminal intimidation has been registered, the police said.

The victim was immediately sent for a medical examination, where she narrated the sequence of events. Her statement under Section 164 CrPC was recorded before the Magistrate, the police said.

The property dealer will be produced before a court on Tuesday, the DCP said.