Woman raped by two on pretext of job in Delhi

April 14, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - New Delhi

A 19-year-old was allegedly raped by two men after they called her on the pretext of offering a job, in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, the police said on Thursday.

The victim registered a complaint at the Malviya Nagar police station on Wednesday, in which she alleged that while looking for a job, she had come in contact with one Anubhav through social media in September 2020.

“On the pretext of providing a job, she was called by Anubhav at the Malviya Nagar metro station where Anubhav along with two of his friends were waiting for her in a car,” a senior police officer said based on the victim’s complaint.

“She got into the car with them. Later, they drove the vehicle and parked it somewhere in the Begampur area of Malviya Nagar, where two of them took turns to rape her,” the officer added.

The accused also recorded a video of her and threatened to share it on social media if she approached the police.

DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhary said that a Delhi Commission for Women official was called to counsel the victim. A case has been filed under IPC Sections 376D and 506 and POCSO Act Section 6 and investigation has been taken up, the DCP said.