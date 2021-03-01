Woman raped by scribe records statement

A 22-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped by a TV news anchor, recorded her statement before a Magistrate, the police said on Sunday. They have also obtained CCTV footage of the hotel where the crime happened.
A team of Delhi Police is in Mumbai to arrest the accused, who is absconding since the FIR was filed against him. He is not at home and his mobile numbers are switched off, an officer said.
He said the victim reported the incident on the day it happened at the Chanakyapuri police station.
She was then taken to a hospital for medical examination. The next day, the victim had recorded her statement under Section 164 of CrPC before a Magistrate.
“In the footage, the victim and the accused can be seen,” said the officer.
On February 23, the man took her to the hotel and forced himself on her.
The victim is known to the 28-year-old accused for the past three years.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath