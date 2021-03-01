Delhi

Woman raped by scribe records statement

A 22-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped by a TV news anchor, recorded her statement before a Magistrate, the police said on Sunday. They have also obtained CCTV footage of the hotel where the crime happened.

A team of Delhi Police is in Mumbai to arrest the accused, who is absconding since the FIR was filed against him. He is not at home and his mobile numbers are switched off, an officer said.

He said the victim reported the incident on the day it happened at the Chanakyapuri police station.

She was then taken to a hospital for medical examination. The next day, the victim had recorded her statement under Section 164 of CrPC before a Magistrate.

“In the footage, the victim and the accused can be seen,” said the officer.

On February 23, the man took her to the hotel and forced himself on her.

The victim is known to the 28-year-old accused for the past three years.

