Woman puppeteers of Rajasthan are changing the narrative

March 08, 2024 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST

Silk fabric in vibrant hues spread out on the dusty floor at a workshop in the city where Gulab Devi, Kesar Devi, Sarla Devi, Rama Devi and other women wait to stitch them into a story.Sunlight streams through the open doorway, catching the glint of tiny bells adorning wooden horses. The rays illuminate the intricate embroidery done on miniature ghoda (horses) and bhandanwars (festoons) of cloth, brought to life by the calloused hands of the women puppeteers from a Self Help Group (SHG) in Nagaur, Rajasthan.

The traditional craft in their hands is not merely a relic of the past but a powerful tool for personal and community empowerment. It has challenged the narrative of a “dying art” and become a vibrant symbol of resilience and cultural pride today.

Gulab Devi, 37, recalls her mother-in-law introduced her to the ancient art of gudde-gudiya (dolls) when she was a 16-year-old shy bride. According to her, the origin of this craft goes back centuries, to the reign of Amar Singh Rathore in the 17th century, when skilled artisans breathed life into wood and cloth. The tradition continues, with each stitch carrying the whispers of history and the spirit of its creators.

Many Women like Gulab Devi over the decades have changed the imagery of dolls, as usually visualised. For them, doll making is not a passive activity or a pastime they take up in the afternoons; it is a skill that has helped to open up entrepreneurial avenues. “Women in our community sit together to make dolls and various other artifacts,” she says.

The process of making a puppet is captivating to watch as the women rhythmically tap the hammer against wood with their experienced hands that first shape the base of a puppet. The wood they mostly choose are either the mango wood for its strength and ability to hold intricate details, or lighter woods like semul for the smaller figures.

After the carver’s chisel dances across the wood, forming delicate features like the expressive eyes and graceful limbs of a puppet, the hands sift through a treasure of fabrics – simmering silks, cottons and velvets. Each piece is carefully chosen to become a vibrant sari, a regal turban, or a flowing ghagra, of diverse characters brought to life by the artisans.

Then begins a symphony of needles and thread stitching the fabric pieces together in tiny and bold weaves to transform them into miniature garments that will adorn the wooden bodies. The intricate embroidery patterns, says Gulab Devi, have been passed down through generations. The bloom on blouses and cholis or the skirts, every stitch carries the stories of mothers and daughters, of their shared laughter and whispered secrets.

Bells are carefully chosen for their size and sound and attached to limbs or clothing, ready to tinkle with every movement and add playful music to the narrative. The final touches to the puppet in making are hands painting expressive faces, each unique and full of character.

A dash of sindoor adorns the forehead of a married woman, while kohl accentuates the playful eyes of a young girl. Feathers and beads are attached as adornments to embellish a breathing story. From the beginning to the final product, women are at the heart of this art form, ensuring its legacy lives on through each handcrafted doll. “ It is more than just a craft; it’s our heritage, our livelihood, and a symbol of our fight for empowerment,” says Sarla Devi.

Gamechanger

Kesar Devi who fled home at a young age and learnt the art for a living, says artisans like her now visit many schools and organizations in villages and cities across Rajasthan to teach the craft. “It is done to empower young girls and make them self-reliant,” she says.

Sarla Devi ,50, says, though the government has introduced initiatives to empower rural women, there still exist regressive beliefs and customs in remote villages. A mother of three girls and a boy, she says that in her village in Nagaurwhen a boy is born, the family hangs a green wooden puppet in front of the house as a symbol of joy. “But when a girl is born, it is not done and the irony is these parrots are made by women.” She hopes by empowering more women, such practices could be shunned in the future.

The Rajasthani dolls are more than just toys; they are ambassadors of culture, whispers of resilience, and vibrant testaments to the power of collective spirit. “Our skill is not about just making a doll,” says Gulab Devi. “It is culturally loaded craft that gives power and ups the confidence of numerous women in remote areas. While remaining an embodiment of tradition, the puppets are a source of economic independence for the women who create them,” she adds.

The SHGs have provided a platform for women puppeteers to showcase their work beyond their local villages. Events such as the Surajkund Mela, the trade fair, and Saras Ajeevika Mela have opened the doors for women for higher sales of their handcrafted products, enhanced networking opportunities and valuable exposure to understand the dynamics of the market.

Sarla Devi says earlier they relied solely on local markets and the sales were uncertain. “Some days, we wouldn’t sell a single doll,” she remembers, adding, “Now we are able to showcase our work in national markets.”

“The SHG has been a game-changer for us,” says Rama Devi, 42. “ We now travel to different States. My monthly income has increased from below ₹2,000 earlier to over ₹5000 now,” she says. The amount enables her to send her two daughters to school.

Challenges to overcome

However, some challenges remain. “There is a rising demand for commercially manufactured dolls and toys now,” says Rama Devi, who adds that the cost of raw materials also keeps fluctuating. “It makes it difficult for us to plan and invest in expanding our production capacity.”

The internet has opened up new possibilities for women puppeteers as they explore online marketplaces to tap into a broader customer base. Kesar Devi says the widened opportunities help them to make decisions for themselves and their families. “Earlier I used to feel trapped and dependent. Now, we women even pool a portion of our earnings to create a small emergency fund that can be used by members facing unforeseen circumstances.”

The workshop at the Surajkund Mela got the women together echoing laughter and happiness. “Recognition as skilled puppet makers may still take some time. Right now many women from different places are showing courage and marching ahead with their talent and spirit to build a brighter future for themselves and the generations to come, “says Gulab Devi.

Arpita Chowdhury