Woman poses as NRI, dupes man of ₹19 lakh

A woman allegedly duped a man of over ₹19 lakh by posing as a Poland-based NRI, an official said on Sunday.

Abhishek Mishra, a resident of Sector 47 here, had given a written complaint to the police in March that he was duped by a woman of lakhs of rupees. Following five months of probe, the Cyber Cell of the Gurgaon police registered an FIR in the case on Sunday, he said.

Mr. Mishra had met with one Maria Patel on Facebook in February. They exchanged numbers and later started chatting, the official said.

She posed as an NRI businesswoman and said she wanted to set up an IVF centre in Delhi. She said she would travel to India and sought help from Mr. Mishra, the official said.

“She told him she would take a flight to Mumbai on February 19. On the same day, a man posed as a Customs officer and told Mr. Mishra that Ms. Patel was apprehended by the Customs at Mumbai airport for carrying €2 lakh in cash,” an Cyber Cell official said. Mr. Mishra transferred ₹19.30 lakh on different dates in the next seven days. On February 28, the man asked Mishra to pay more ₹3.80 lakh to complete all formalities for Ms. Patel’s release. Mr. Mishra denied and the man and the woman switched off their mobile phones.