Woman on two-wheeler injured by kite string

A 24-year-old woman riding a two-wheeler suffered grievous injuries after a sharp stray kite string stuck to her neck in north-east Delhi’s Seelampur, the police said on Tuesday.

The woman identified as Nisha, is a resident of Nand Nagri. She was riding the scooter while her mother accompanied her, the police said. The incident took place on Monday evening. The woman was riding her scooty on the Seelampur flyover when the kite string allegedly got stuck around her neck causing a deep injury.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she is being treated. She is stated to be out of danger but her statement will be recorded once doctor declares her fit, a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered under Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code, the police said.