Woman nabbed, along with son, for murdering husband

April 11, 2022 22:27 IST

Accused told the police her husband was a chronic alcoholic who used to torture her regularly

A 30-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday for killing her husband near north-west Delhi’s Mahila Park, in Pitampura. One of her sons, a juvenile, was also apprehended in connection with the murder. The deceased lived with his wife and their two children at a construction site in Pitampura.

According to the police, the accused, filed a missing person’s report about her husband on the night of April 9, claiming that he, who had gone out to buy vegetables, had not returned home.

DCP (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said, “The accused kept changing her statements. She finally confessed to murdering her husband after being interrogated at length.”

The accused told the police that she was constantly being subjected to domestic abuse by her husband. Unable to bear the harassment, she decided to kill him. The accused admitted to getting hold of some sleeping pills to commit the crime.

On April 9, at around 11 p.m., she mixed 15 sleeping pills in her husband’s liquor bottle. After he felt drowsy upon consuming the liquor, she strangled him with a drawstring.

She then, along with her son, packed the body in a sack and dumped it near Mahila Park, in Pitampura, from where it was later recovered.

The police said the accused was married to her husband around 15 years ago. She told the police that her husband was jobless, and was a chronic alcoholic who used to abuse and torture her regularly.