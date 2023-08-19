Woman murdered in Gurugram for marrying against family’s wish

August 19, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - GURUGRAM:

A woman was murdered in a housing society in Sector 102 here allegedly by her parents and brother for marrying against their wish, the police said.

An officer said the three have been arrested on charges of murder and destroying evidence. Anjali, 22, and Sandeep from Jhajjar had got married last December and they had been staying at the society since then, the police said.

A few days ago, Anjali’s brother Kunal had come to visit the couple, the officer said. On August 17, while Mr. Sandeep was away, Kunal alerted his parents. Kuldeep, the father, reached Anjali’s home by car, while Mr. Kunal brought the mother, Rinki. The trio then strangled Anjali and took her body to Jhajjar to destroy the evidence, the officer added.

