Woman murdered for being in ‘extramarital’ relationship; one held

October 29, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - New Delhi

The younger brother of the man with whom the victim was in a relationship has been arrested

The Hindu Bureau

A man named Rocky has been arrested for killing a woman in her house in south-east Delhi’s Jaitpur allegedly over her relationship with his married brother, the police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Rajesh Deo said Mr. Rocky, 31, shot five bullets at Pooja Yadav.

“A PCR call was made at 9.10 p.m. on Friday by Pooja’s brother Manoj, who said that a man had shot her,” an officer said.

Mr. Manoj told the police that the assailant had escaped, leaving behind a motorcycle without a number plate. The police traced the vehicle, which was found to have been borrowed by Mr. Rocky.

