Woman mows down elderly couple, held

NEW DELHI

07 April 2021 04:11 IST

A 79-year-old doctor and his wife were mowed down by a woman in Dwarka’s sector 11 on Sunday, the police said on Tuesday.

DCP (Dwarka) SK Meena said the accused, Deepakshi Choudhary (28), has been arrested. The victims have been identified as Dr. Shanti Swaroop Arora (79) and his wife Anjana Arora (62).

The incident took place when the couple was taking a stroll. The woman, as seen in a CCTV footage, runs over the couple. Next, she comes out of the car and tries to rescue the couple.

Advertising

Advertising

“The woman works in an MNC. She said she was lost in thoughts when the accident happened. Whether she was on the phone is still being investigated,” said a senior officer.

The couple used to live here by themselves and their son is settled in the U.S. He flew down after he was informed, and claimed the bodies.