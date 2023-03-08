Woman, man shot at in G.B. Road; search on for three accused

March 08, 2023 12:49 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - New Delhi

A woman and a man were allegedly shot at by three men inside a brothel in central Delhi’s G.B. Road, the police said on Tuesday.

Footage from CCTV cameras in the area is being scanned to trace the whereabouts of the accused, they added.

After the police was informed of the incident on Tuesday afternoon, a team reached the spot and took the wounded to Lok Nayak Hospital, an officer said, adding that a case has been registered.

The woman, 30, sustained injuries on the back of her neck and is said to be critical, while the man, Imran, was shot in the shoulder, the police said.

They added that Imran, 28, was previously involved in a robbery case.

Based to preliminary investigation, the police said that the three men had gone to the brothel posing as customers. An argument broke out soon and the accused fired at the woman and Imran.

The officer said the injured are residents of the area.

