Woman, ‘lover’ held for killing husband

A 34-year-old woman and ‘lover’ have been arrested for allegedly killing the woman’s husband in the servants’ quarters of South Avenue, the police said on Saturday.

A minor has been apprehended in connection with the case, they said.

DCP (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said Anju and Shivam Thakur (21), who allegedly planned the killing of Suresh Saini (52) with the help of a friend, Aman, had promised him to pay ₹7,000 for the execution of the crime. They had also roped in a minor.

In the small hours of June 7, a PCR call was received at South Avenue police station that a person’s throat had been slit. The victim was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where he was declared brought dead, the police said. Investigation revealed that Suresh was alone at the time of the attack, around 12.30 a.m., as Anju had gone for a stroll. “There were two boys near the scene of crime who told the police that two masked men had come to the area. Their description was noted by the team,” Mr. Verma said.

The movement of the wife was found to be suspicious and the police were also informed that she often visited a particular friend, Shivam, in Meerut.

After several raids, Shivam and the minor — who matched the description of one of the masked men — were held from Burari. Anju was also arrested.

During interrogation, Shivam allegedly told the police that Anju was in a strained relationship with Suresh as he used to gamble. He claimed he and Anju had developed intimacy.

“Anju further disclosed that several people used to come to her house and her husband forced her to make tea and food for them at odd hours. A month before the murder, Anju consumed poison after a tiff with her husband. She told Shivam that either she or her husband will stay alive,” Mr. Verma said, adding that the two then decided to kill Suresh and roped in the minor and Aman. The two men came masked and slit Suresh’s throat, the officer added.

The police said they have launched a manhunt for Aman.