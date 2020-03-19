Woman, lover held for killing her husband

NEW DELHI

19 March 2020 01:43 IST

A woman and her lover were arrested for allegedly killing her husband in south Delhi’s Maidan Garhi, police said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said that the accused Prema and Bikesh had allegedly strangulated Kuldeep on March 13.

Police said that a PCR call was received on March 14 stating that a body was lying in a drain in Asola village. “When the officers reached the spot, the body was found with injury marks all over. The deceased was identified as Kuldeep, who used to live in a rented accommodation with his wife Prema, cousin Bikesh and a 12-year-old son. He ran an eatery in Chhatarpur. Prema was found absconding after the recovery of the body,” police said.

Advertising

Advertising

With the help of technical and local intelligence, Prema and Bikesh were arrested.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Prema and Bikesh were in a relationship and Kuldeep got to know about it after which a quarrel broke out on March 13. The duo strangulated the victim and threw the body in the drain, police said.