Woman, lover among 7 held for killing husband, dumping body

Accused stuffed body in a trolley bag and threw it into a drain, say police

A 22-year-old woman, her mother and her boyfriend have been arrested among seven persons for allegedly killing her husband and stuffing his body in a trolley bag before throwing it in a drain, the police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) said that the accused have been identified as Muskan, her mother Triza alias Menu (48), her boyfriend Mohammed Jamaluddin alias Jamal (19), Koshlender alias Aman (18), Vishal alias Kallu (22), Vivek alias Bagadi (21), and Rajkumar alias Rajapal.

Tattoo found on hand

The police said that they received an information on August 10 regarding a body inside a suitcase lying in a drain. When the police reached the spot, a decomposed body of a man was found with a tattoo “Naveen” written on his right hand. The body was shifted to mortuary for post-mortem. A murder case was registered and probe started.

During the probe, the police found that Naveen was reported missing from Neb Sarai police station, two days after the body was found. The missing report was lodged by Naveen’s wife Muskan, a resident of Devli, who had stated that he had been missing since August 8. The first red flag for investigators was that she didn’t mention that Naveen had a tattoo on his right hand while informing about his description. Eventually, the victim’s brother confirmed his tattoo.

Quarrel broke out

The police also found that Muskan had left the couple’s rented room a few days ago and was staying at her mother’s house with her two-year-old daughter. A night before Muskan left, a quarrel broke out between the two. The police traced Muskan to Khanpur with the help of technical surveillance.

Muskan allegedly tried to mislead the investigation. She said that the couple were together for the last four-five years but were living separately for the last seven months. The police said that on August 7, Naveen visited her and quarrelled with her to the point of physical abuse. She also called the PCR and was taken for medical examination. She allegedly told the police that when she returned from the hospital, Naveen was gone. The next day, Naveen’s brother told her that he hadn’t returned after which she lodged a missing report.

When the police checked her version, it was found that she had made the PCR call but no medical examination was conducted. Her call detail records were analysed and it was found that she was in touch with a man who was later identified as Jamal. It was found that Jamal was at Muskan’s mother’s house on the night of August 7. Technical evidence showed that he was at the place where the body was found.

During sustained interrogation, it was revealed that on the night of August 7, she was with Jamal at her residence and Naveen came there and became annoyed due to Jamal’s presence. After a heated argument, Jamal along with his friends killed Naveen, Mr. Meena said.

Jamal brought one trolley bag from his home. Naveen’s body was packed in the bag and was dumped in a drain at Sukhdev Vihar, the police said.