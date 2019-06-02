Woman, live-in partner kill boy; arrested after body exhumed

A 30-year-old woman and her live-in-partner in Dwarka’s Bindapur allegedly killed the former’s son as “he was a burden”, the police said on Saturday.

Komal and her live-in-partner Ravikar, who committed the crime on April 23, were arrested on Friday, a senior officer said.

The police said Ravikar had told his neighbour that the Saksham died after falling off the staircase. “The neighbour received a call from his daughter-in-law that Komal’s son has died. He went and asked Ravikar about the boy’s death. Ravikar said the victim fell off the staircase three days ago after which he had taken him to a hospital. He was discharged but then suddenly died,” the officer said.

Ravikar asked his neighbours to help him bury the body after which a few of them went to Nigam Bodh ghat but were told that last rites of children were not allowed there, the police said.

They then went to Wazirabad around 1 a.m. where they were told that they can bury the body only after sunrise. Following this, the accused then completed the boy’s last rites at 5 a.m. The police learnt about the incident from Komal’s relative. “Komal had told her father, who lives in Bihar, that Saksham died in an accident. Her father then called the relative and they were discussing the matter when the latter suspected something amiss and called the police,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, when the police tried to reach the couple, they were found missing. “Her father, relative and the neighbour were called for questioning,” the officer added.

The police then sought permission from the Magistrate to exhume the boy’s body, which was done on May 2. The body was sent for post-mortem at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

On Friday morning, Komal and Ravikar returned to their residence. The police had asked their neighbour to inform them about the couple’s presence.

“I asked them again and again about the boy’s death. Finally, Ravikar said he pushed the boy against the wall and strangulated him. He did not want the boy as he was Komal’s first husband’s son and felt like him to be a burden,” the neighbour told the police.

The couple was then arrested, the police said.

Komal was married in 2013 but left her husband to live in with Ravikar in January 2018.