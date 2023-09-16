Woman lands at AIIMS after being chased by stray dogs

September 16, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - New Delhi

A 56-year-old woman has been undergoing treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre after suffering injuries from a fall while trying to evade stray dogs in her society, officials said on Friday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday while the victim, Anuradha Dogra, a resident of Ganga Apartments in Vasant Kunj, was out for a morning walk. She suffered a fracture in her leg and was taken to the Trauma Centre, where her husband, Dr. P. N. Dogra, works, the police said.

A video of the incident, which surfaced on social media, shows a pack of dogs charging towards the victim just as she steps down a flight of stairs. The video also shows one dog attacking her after she falls to the ground.

Dr. Rima Dada, AIIMS spokesperson, said, “The fracture in her leg looks really bad. She was supposed to undergo surgery on Tuesday. However, due to the swelling in her leg, it could not be performed. She is now expected to undergo the surgery on Saturday.”

Ms. Dogra said several dog lovers in her society feed canines inside the apartment complex at places other than those designated for the purpose by the local residents’ welfare association.

“I do not hate dogs. They deserve care, but not at the cost of human lives,” she said.

“The children also cannot freely play in the parks inside the compound due to the dogs. Residents also fear getting out at night,” Ms. Dogra said, adding that dog lovers are often found to be fighting with residents who raise the issue of stray dog attacks.

“The dog lovers do not understand the pain we [the victims of dog attacks] go through,” she added.