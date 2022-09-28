Woman kills self over dowry harassment

:

A 25-year-old woman killed herself on Sunday allegedly over dowry-related harassment in south-east Delhi’s Govindpuri area, the police said on Tuesday.

The victim made a video wherein she blamed her husband for her death, a senior police officer said, adding that the victim claimed that her husband would thrash her.

On Sunday, a PCR call was received regarding the incident. “The statement of the victim’s father was recorded by the SDM (Sub-Divisional Magistrate). From the contents of the statements, a case under Section 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 304B (dowry death) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC was registered on Monday,” the police officer added.

Subsequently, the woman’s husband Anupam Gupta was arrested. Further investigation in the case is being carried out, the police said.

(Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)