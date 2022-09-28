Woman kills self over dowry harassment

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
September 28, 2022 01:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

:

ADVERTISEMENT

A 25-year-old woman killed herself on Sunday allegedly over dowry-related harassment in south-east Delhi’s Govindpuri area, the police said on Tuesday.

The victim made a video wherein she blamed her husband for her death, a senior police officer said, adding that the victim claimed that her husband would thrash her. 

On Sunday, a PCR call was received regarding the incident. “The statement of the victim’s father was recorded by the SDM (Sub-Divisional Magistrate). From the contents of the statements, a case under Section 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 304B (dowry death) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC was registered on Monday,” the police officer added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently, the woman’s husband Anupam Gupta was arrested. Further investigation in the case is being carried out, the police said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

(Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
crime
Delhi
police

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app