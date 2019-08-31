Woman kills self, husband arrested

A 20-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at her house in north-west Delhi’s Netaji Subhas Place, the police said on Friday. Her husband has been arrested in the case.

The woman hailed from Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur, they said. The incident took place on Monday and the woman died during treatment on Thursday. The deceased had got married last year and shifted to Delhi.

“The family of the deceased said that she was harassed by her husband for dowry. We took the statement of the father and have arrested the husband,” a senior police officer said. A case has been registered against the husband.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health: 011-4076 9002 (Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.)