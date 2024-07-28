Woman kills infant daughter, tells police she wanted a son

A 22-year-old woman killed her nine-day-old daughter in a fit of rage, the police said on Saturday. The incident happened on Thursday in Baba Haridas Colony in west Delhi’s Tikri. A senior officer said the accused told them that she killed the newborn because she wanted a male child.

Husband informed police

The police found out about the incident when the accused’s husband, Govinda Sahni, visited the Mundka police station on Thursday to report the crime.

The accused has been booked under Section 103 (1)(murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sent to judicial custody.

The incident comes weeks after a man, desperate for a son, allegedly killed his three-day-old twin daughters and buried them at a makeshift crematorium near his home in south Delhi’s Sultanpur. The victims’ mother had told the police that her in-laws wanted a male child and had coerced her into taking a sex determination test.

However, the police said in the case of the nine-day-old girl, there was no pressure on the accused.

“The couple already has a one-and-a-half-year-old son. During interrogation, the accused said there was no pressure from her in-laws to bear a male child. However, she couldn’t explain why she killed her child. She just said that she did not want a female child,” said DCP (Outer) Jimmy Chiram.

The couple lived in a rented accommodation in an unauthorised colony in Baba Haridas Colony.

Mr. Sahani, a blue-collar worker, is employed at a factory in Bahadurgarh in Haryana and lived with his homemaker wife, mother, and brother.

‘Killed child after all left’

According to the police, the accused killed the infant around 11.30 a.m. on Thursday when everyone in the family, including her husband, mother-in-law and brother-in-law, stepped out for work.

She then dumped the child’s body in an unoccupied room on the second floor of their building.

“We have seized the knife used in the crime. Further investigation is under way,” said the officer.