GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman kills infant daughter, tells police she wanted a son

Published - July 28, 2024 12:55 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Alisha Dutta

A 22-year-old woman killed her nine-day-old daughter in a fit of rage, the police said on Saturday. The incident happened on Thursday in Baba Haridas Colony in west Delhi’s Tikri. A senior officer said the accused told them that she killed the newborn because she wanted a male child.

Husband informed police

The police found out about the incident when the accused’s husband, Govinda Sahni, visited the Mundka police station on Thursday to report the crime.

The accused has been booked under Section 103 (1)(murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sent to judicial custody.

The incident comes weeks after a man, desperate for a son, allegedly killed his three-day-old twin daughters and buried them at a makeshift crematorium near his home in south Delhi’s Sultanpur. The victims’ mother had told the police that her in-laws wanted a male child and had coerced her into taking a sex determination test.

However, the police said in the case of the nine-day-old girl, there was no pressure on the accused.

“The couple already has a one-and-a-half-year-old son. During interrogation, the accused said there was no pressure from her in-laws to bear a male child. However, she couldn’t explain why she killed her child. She just said that she did not want a female child,” said DCP (Outer) Jimmy Chiram.

The couple lived in a rented accommodation in an unauthorised colony in Baba Haridas Colony.

Mr. Sahani, a blue-collar worker, is employed at a factory in Bahadurgarh in Haryana and lived with his homemaker wife, mother, and brother.

‘Killed child after all left’

According to the police, the accused killed the infant around 11.30 a.m. on Thursday when everyone in the family, including her husband, mother-in-law and brother-in-law, stepped out for work.

She then dumped the child’s body in an unoccupied room on the second floor of their building.

“We have seized the knife used in the crime. Further investigation is under way,” said the officer.

Related Topics

Delhi / crime / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.