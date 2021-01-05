Woman kills husband, posts message on FB

A 36-year-old woman allegedly killed her husband, posted a message on Facebook and then tried to kill self in their apartment in Chattarpur Extension here, said a senior officer on Monday.

Woman in hospital

The police found the deceased lying on the floor with stab wounds while his wife unconscious on the bed. She is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The couple was married for eight years.

The officer said: “We received a call from the landlord that his tenants were not opening their door. At the same time, we found a post on Facebook where a woman shared information about her husband’s murder.” A case of murder has been registered against unknown persons. The police said they are waiting for the woman to be declared fit to give a statement.

The couple did not have a child and had differences between them. Further investigation is under way, the police added.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.