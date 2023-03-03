ADVERTISEMENT

Woman kills herself hours after husband’s death in south Delhi

March 03, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

:

A 32-year-old woman allegedly took her own life after finding the body of her 37-year-old husband, who had killed himself hours earlier at their south Delhi flat, the police said on Thursday.

The two lived in Transit Camp Hudco Place and were married for four months. The man worked as an operations officer in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

“The woman allegedly found her husband unconscious and took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead. Subsequently, she came home and consumed a poisonous substance,” an officer said.

“When the police reached the spot, after receiving a call regarding the incident, they found the woman in the flat and took her to Safdarjung Hospital, where she was declared dead,” DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhary said.

The police have not recovered any note from the house and no foul play is suspected, a senior police officer said. Their neighbours told the police that the couple used to have frequent arguments.

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002 (10 a.m. to 7.30 p.m., Monday-Saturday).

CONNECT WITH US