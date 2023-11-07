HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman killed, three hurt in accident; ‘drunk’ driver held

November 07, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A woman was killed and three labourers injured when a car rashly driven by a drunk man hit them in south Delhi’s CR Park area on Monday morning, the police said.

Accused car driver Vinay, 23, has been arrested. The victim was identified as Neetu, 45. The injured worked as labourers, the police said.

The police said the accused was sent to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for a medical examination. A case has been registered under IPC Sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life).

A police officer said the accused worked as a private financier with his uncle Devender Shahrawat.

On Sunday night, he had celebrated his uncle’s birthday at a house in the CR Park area. On Monday morning, Mr. Vinay took his friend’s car and went to Moti Nagar to bring food from a restaurant. While returning, the accident took place.

The car belongs to Mr. Vinay’s friend Lov Kush, a resident of Khirki village who works as a property dealer.

“The accused drove the car rashly and in a negligent manner. The accident took place when he was crossing a light point in the CR Park area,” DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhury said.

Related Topics

Delhi / road accident

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.