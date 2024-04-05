Woman killed in Dwarka; father suspects live-in partner of murder

April 05, 2024 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - New Delhi

A 26-year-old woman’s body was found close to her almirah at a house in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka, The victim’s father suspects that her live-in partner played a role the murder, police said on Thursday.

The matter came to light after the victim’s father informed the police on Wednesday that he was unable to contact her for a few days.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at 10.40 p.m. on Wednesday, wherein a caller said that his daughter could have been killed. Following this call, a team from Dabri police station rushed to the said house in Dwarka’s Rajapuri area.

“When the victim’s father tried contacting her, he found her phone switched off. He then came to look for her and found her body tilted towards the almirah in the house that she lived in,” an officer said.

The victim’s father informed the police that her daughter had been living with her partner, Vipal Tailor, for the past 10 weeks.

The victim’s father told the police that on their last call, his daughter had told him that her partner used to beat her up and she was afraid she could be murdered.

A case has been registered at Dabri police station for murder and police teams have been formed to nab the accused. Police are scanning CCTV cameras to investigate the matter, an officer said.