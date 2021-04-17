Woman killed, daughter injured as tin sheet falls on them

17 April 2021 01:41 IST

A 37-year-old woman died and her daughter sustained severe injuries after a tin sheet allegedly fell on them during a dust storm in south-west Delhi’s Palam area on Friday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sonu, they said.

During the dust storm in the evening, a tin sheet fell from the fourth floor of a building on a road in Palam Village. Sonu and her nine-year-old daughter Nikita were crossing the road on foot and a cycle rider was passing by. While Sonu’s throat was slit with the tin sheet leading to her death, her minor daughter is battling for life. The cyclist is also under treatment for minor injuries, they said.

Advertising

Advertising