Woman killed by live-in partner | Congress calls for strictest punishment for perpetrator

November 15, 2022 04:35 am | Updated 04:30 am IST - New Delhi

Aaftab Amin Poonawala told the police during the investigation that he killed Shraddha Walkar after a quarrel over marriage

PTI

Undated photo of Shraddha Walkar, who was allegedly strangled by her live-in partner Aftab Ameen Poonawala. Poonawalla allegedly chopped Walkar’s body into nearly 35 pieces, kept them in a fridge for almost three weeks and then dumped them across the city over several days, according to police. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress on November 14 said the horrific killing of a woman by her live-in partner in the national capital was beastly and called for the strictest punishment for the perpetrator.

A 28-year-old man allegedly strangled his live-in partner and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days, police said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police personnel along with accused Aftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi, on November 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Aaftab Amin Poonawala told the police during the investigation that he killed Shraddha Walkar after a quarrel over marriage and the idea of chopping her body into pieces was inspired by Dexter, an American crime TV series.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said no words can describe the nation's sense of shock and anger on the killing of young Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawala. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"The horrific crime is beastly and the perpetrator must face strictest punishment. Shraddha and India's daughters deserve justice," he said on Twitter.

Trending

  1. Residents of Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru protest to save their only playground
  2. Kerala High Court quashes the appointment of K. Riji John as Vice-Chancellor of KUFOS
  3. Person who gave away land for Metrozone in Chennai moves Madras HC for execution of arbitral award
  4. India’s stars from the 1980s reunite
  5. Youth arrested for suspicious activity in Chennai

In a harrowing tale of betrayal and subterfuge, the accused, a trained chef, evaded detection for six months, continued to live in the house they shared and was only arrested early Saturday after details of the killing and its grisly aftermath came to light during his interrogation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US