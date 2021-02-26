Woman killed by husband over suspicion of extramarital affair

A 25-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her husband on Thursday morning in outer north Delhi’s Bhalaswa Dairy area, the police said on Thursday.
A senior police officer said that the accused, identified as Devki Nandan (26), hit his wife Pooja on her head with a hammer and later strangulated her. Nandan suspected his wife was having an extramarital affair and it is suspected to be the motive of murder so far.
The police said that a person, who is an acquaintance of the landlord of the accused, called them after which they reached the spot and found the woman’s body. “At 12 p.m., the police were informed that a man had killed his wife at Bhalaswa Dairy. The police reached the spot and found the body,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said.
The police said that the accused, Nandan, runs a food cart in the area. They said Nandan has been arrested and the weapon used in commission of crime has been seized and further investigation is under way.
