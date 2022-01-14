Woman killed and robbed; four arrested

The Delhi police on Wednesday arrested four persons for allegedly slitting the throat of a 52-year-old woman with scissors before robbing her of valuables in north-east Delhi’s Johripur.

According to the police, they received information about a woman murdered inside her house. She was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

A murder case was registered at Karawal Nagar police station on Monday. During the interrogation, the victim’s family said they suspected one Aman, a garment dealer and owner of a factory in Uttar Pradesh. Aman had business relations with the woman’s family.

DCP (Northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said that based on the family’s statement, raids were conducted at Aman’s factory but he was absconding. Subsequently, on Wednesday, the police got a tipoff and arrested Aman and one of his associates from Old Delhi railway station. Two others were then arrested on their instance. The other accused have been identified as Akash, Manish and Vaibhav.

Aman told the police that he was facing financial hardship in his business and to earn a quick buck, he hatched a plan along with his co-accused to rob the deceased’s family. They called the woman to a building opposite her house and stabbed her with scissors before hitting her with a brick. They then robbed her of her valuables, Mr. Sain said.