Woman kidnaps employer’s son, 4 arrested

A 32-year-old woman and her three accomplices have been arrested for kidnapping her employer's son from Ghazipur flower market and seeking ₹50 lakh ransom, the police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said the accused were identified as Richa Sabarwal, her mother Anita, 56, her boyfriend Gurmeet Singh, 36, and Kamal Bansal, 36.

The police said that on December 18 at 3.45 p.m., Vikas Aggrawal, who owns two banquet halls in the city, called and informed the Patparganj Industrial Area police station that his son Kinshuk had been kidnapped at gunpoint from the flower market, and was released later after he paid a ransom of ₹50 lakh.

Kinshuk, a resident of Shalimar Bagh, said he, along with Richa, who works as flower decorator at his father's banquet, and driver Jitender, went to the Ghazipur market for purchasing flowers, police said.

As they entered the car after buying flowers, a person wearing black hood jacket, cap and mask, barged into the vehicle and pointed a gun at the driver and asked him to speed away towards Ashok Vihar. On the way to Ashok Vihar, the kidnapper made a WhatsApp call to Mr. Aggarwal from Kinshuk's phone and demanded ₹1 crore, police said.

After negotiations, Mr. Aggarwal paid ₹50 lakh at Ashok Vihar, after which, the kidnapper released Kinshuk, Richa and driver Jitender and asked Vikas to drive the car towards Dhaula Kuan. He got down from the car near Radisson Hotel in Pashchim Vihar after threatening him to pay the remaining ₹50 lakh, the officer said. Mr. Aggarwal then reported the matter to police.

During investigation, with the help of CCTV footage, police identified one suspected scooter. On the basis of the route followed by the scooter, Bansal was arrested, police said adding that Gurmeet Singh, Richa and her mother were also arrested later.

Gurmeet said Richa had run up debts amounting to lakhs of rupees, so she along with her mother and Gurmeet planned to kidnap Kinshuk and seek ransom, the DCP said.

The police said Richa is married and has two children. Her husband had suffered huge loss in his business during the COVID-19 pandemic and she had to bear all their expenses. She was paid ₹25,000 salary per month, police said.