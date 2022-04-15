Woman jumps off metro station platform, dies

April 15, 2022 02:00 IST

She had sustained severe injuries despite being rescued immediately

A woman died on Thursday after sustaining severe injuries when she jumped off an elevated platform at the Akshardham metro station.

Officers said that around 7.30 a.m, the CISF personnel deployed at the station noticed a young lady standing at the edge of a platform. The officials swung into action; while one of their teams tried persuading the lady against killing herself, the other team, with the help of local civil employees, arranged for a blanket to catch her, in case she falls off.

Despite persuasion, the woman jumped off. A blanket was laid out by the personnel to rescue her, but she sustained severe injuries, the officials said.

The CISF officials said the woman, a resident of Hoshiarpur, Punjab, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health; telephone: 011-40769002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.