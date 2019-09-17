Delhi

Woman jumps in front of metro, dies

more-in

A woman jumped in front of a train at GTB Nagar metro station disrupting services on the Yellow Line for over 10 minutes, the police said on Monday.

Azadpur Metro police station received information about the incident at 8.45 a.m. The woman, a resident of Shakti Nagar, was rushed to Bara Hindu Rao Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

No note was recovered, the police said. A mobile number was found from her purse and the police were trying to locate her family.

Suicide prevention helpline:Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Delhi
suicide
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 23, 2019 2:46:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/woman-jumps-in-front-of-metro-dies/article29435074.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY