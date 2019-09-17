Woman jumps in front of metro, dies

A woman jumped in front of a train at GTB Nagar metro station disrupting services on the Yellow Line for over 10 minutes, the police said on Monday.

Azadpur Metro police station received information about the incident at 8.45 a.m. The woman, a resident of Shakti Nagar, was rushed to Bara Hindu Rao Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

No note was recovered, the police said. A mobile number was found from her purse and the police were trying to locate her family.

Suicide prevention helpline:Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)