Woman jumps in front of metro, dies

A woman jumped in front of a train at GTB Nagar metro station disrupting services on the Yellow Line for over 10 minutes, the police said on Monday.
Azadpur Metro police station received information about the incident at 8.45 a.m. The woman, a resident of Shakti Nagar, was rushed to Bara Hindu Rao Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.
No note was recovered, the police said. A mobile number was found from her purse and the police were trying to locate her family.
Suicide prevention helpline:Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor