ADVERTISEMENT

Woman judge injured during robbery in Delhi, two held

March 14, 2023 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST - New Delhi

Two persons on a motorcycle snatched the woman judge's bag, which contained around ₹8,000 in cash, some documents and an ATM card.

PTI

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal (in picture) reacted sharply to the incident. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A woman judge suffered injuries to her head during an alleged robbery by two motorcycle-borne men in north Delhi's Gulabi Bagh area, police said on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

The men allegedly snatched her bag containing cash and essential documents, they said.

The matter came to light on March 7 after the victim's minor son, who was accompanying her at the time of the alleged robbery, reported the incident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons on a motorcycle snatched the woman judge's bag, which contained around ₹8,000 in cash, some documents and an ATM card. The goons pushed her during the snatching attempt, resulting in the victim suffering injuries to her head, the complainant alleged.

A case was registered under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation taken up, the police said.

With the help of technical surveillance and human intelligence, a Gulabi Bagh police station team apprehended the accused Dilshad and Rahul, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

Dilshad was found involved in 10 criminal cases, including robbery and snatching, while Rahul is a first-time offender, he said.

The police also seized the motorcycle used in the crime and recovered the ATM card and Rs 4,500.

With the duo's arrest, the police claimed to have solved six cases.

Reacting to the incident, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal tweeted in Hindi, "Crime in Delhi has increased to such an extent that now every man or woman walking on the road is unsafe. It is very shameful to have a scuffle with a woman judge in Delhi. Those who have the responsibility of providing security to women spend time on how to troll women."

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US