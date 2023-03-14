HamberMenu
Woman judge injured during robbery in Delhi, two held

Two persons on a motorcycle snatched the woman judge's bag, which contained around ₹8,000 in cash, some documents and an ATM card.

March 14, 2023 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal (in picture) reacted sharply to the incident. File photo

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal (in picture) reacted sharply to the incident. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A woman judge suffered injuries to her head during an alleged robbery by two motorcycle-borne men in north Delhi's Gulabi Bagh area, police said on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

The men allegedly snatched her bag containing cash and essential documents, they said.

The matter came to light on March 7 after the victim's minor son, who was accompanying her at the time of the alleged robbery, reported the incident.

Two persons on a motorcycle snatched the woman judge's bag, which contained around ₹8,000 in cash, some documents and an ATM card. The goons pushed her during the snatching attempt, resulting in the victim suffering injuries to her head, the complainant alleged.

A case was registered under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation taken up, the police said.

With the help of technical surveillance and human intelligence, a Gulabi Bagh police station team apprehended the accused Dilshad and Rahul, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

Dilshad was found involved in 10 criminal cases, including robbery and snatching, while Rahul is a first-time offender, he said.

The police also seized the motorcycle used in the crime and recovered the ATM card and Rs 4,500.

With the duo's arrest, the police claimed to have solved six cases.

Reacting to the incident, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal tweeted in Hindi, "Crime in Delhi has increased to such an extent that now every man or woman walking on the road is unsafe. It is very shameful to have a scuffle with a woman judge in Delhi. Those who have the responsibility of providing security to women spend time on how to troll women."

