Woman inmate in Delhi’s Tihar jail dies of COVID-19

NEW DELHI

05 May 2021 16:53 IST

Six prisoners have died due to coronavirus in Delhi since the pandemic began last year.

In the second wave of the pandemic, a woman inmate in Delhi’s Tihar jail died due to the COVID-19 while a total of 30 women lodged in Tihar have tested positive for Covid, a senior official said on Wednesday.

A senior Tihar jail official said that 57 out of total 444 women inmates lodged in Jail No. 6 of Tihar tested Covid-19 positive. A total of 26 women inmates have recovered while 30 are undergoing treatment and one died.

“Jail staff is taking care of all Covid positive women inmates. Some of them were taken to hospital after they developed some issues but rest are fine and are undergoing treatment. The inmates are under medical supervision round the clock and sanitisation of ward is being done regularly,” the official said.

Six inmates have died due to coronavirus in Delhi since the pandemic began last year. Four have died this year so far. Two COVID-19 positive inmates of Mandoli Jail died on June 15 and July 4 last year.

According to data shared by the prisons department, 303 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus since March 2021. Of them, 33 recovered, four expired and 266 active cases are still there.

A total of 125 staff members have tested positive for the virus since March this year. Eight have recovered and 117 are still under treatment, it said.